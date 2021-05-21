Air India Data Breach: Personal Data Leaked, 45 Lakh Affected

National carrier Air India has reported a massive cybersecurity attack, leading to the personal data leak of passengers. The incident has affected around 45 lakh data subjects across the world, the airline said.

"The breach involved personal data registered between 26 August 2011 and 3 February 2021, with details that included name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data (but no passwords data were affected) as well as credit cards data. However, in respect of his last type of data, CVV/CVC numbers are not held by our data processor," Air India said in a notification to passengers.