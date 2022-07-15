ADVERTISEMENT
Ripudaman Singh Malik, Acquitted in 1985 Air India Bombing, Shot Dead in Canada
Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing case, was shot dead in British Columbia’s Surrey, in Canada, on Thursday, 14 July.
CBC News quoting witness accounts reported that a total of three shots were heard and Malik was hit in the neck.
Local police said that the shots were fired at 9:30 am local time and that a man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. They added that the shooting appeared to be targeted, an AP report added.
(This will be updated with more details.)
