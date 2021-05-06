Air Ambulance Makes Emergency Belly Landing at Mumbai Airport
The air ambulance was reportedly carrying two crew members, a patient, a relative and a doctor.
An air ambulance made an emergency belly landing at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, 6 May, after it lost a wheel during take-off from Nagpur.
Tweeting about the incident Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote:
“A Jet Serve Ambulance with a patient onboard lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. Showing immense presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai. All onboard are safe. Commendable effort by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) , Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and other agencies.”
Citing authorities, NDTV reported that the Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft, en route to Hyderabad from Nagpur, declared a full emergency, after it reported a technical snag, and made a belly-landing at 9:09 pm at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The airport’s emergency response team, including fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, security and medical teams, among others, was activated for immediate assistance and safe evacuation of the passengers.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
