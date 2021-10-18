Amid Criticism, AIIMS Students' Body Apologises for Skit Based on Ramayana

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Student Association issued an apology on Sunday, 17 October, after facing criticism for video clips of a Ramlila skit performed by some MBBS students from the institute started making rounds on social media.

The skit, in the videos of which students are seen performing Ramayana in the form of a slapstick comedy, was performed at the AIIMS hostel premises on the occasion of Dussehra.