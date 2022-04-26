Delhi: AIIMS Nurses Union Begin Indefinite Strike After Union Prez Suspended
No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever, AIIMS has said.
The nurses union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, 26 April, began an indefinite strike after the hospital administration suspended union's president Harish Kajla. AIIMS, in response, directed its staff and faculty to not disrupt work for any reason.
"No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus," AIIMS wrote in its notification later on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the nurses union has demanded the immediate revocation of the nursing officer's suspension. In a letter addressed to the director of the hospital, Randeep Guleria, the nurses union wrote:
"In response to your unilateral decision to suspend Harish Kajla, president of AIIMS Nurses Union, without even citing proper reasons, the union has called an emergency executive meeting and decided to go on indefinite strike from 8 am, 26/4/2022 demanding immediate revocation of suspension of Harish Kumar Kajla and stopping of all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and Union members of main OT."
In light of the incident on 22 April, when services of OT patients were hampered, Kajla was suspended with immediate effect on Monday night.
In their letter, the union added, "The union has always been receptive and open to expressing our genuine concerns and version throughout this issue. But unfortunately, we were neither called, nor contacted via any communication which forced us to go on an indefinite strike to safeguard the basic rights of our members."
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.