Feeling Bad for Patients, We’re Helpless: AIIMS Nurses on Strike

On Monday afternoon, around 5,000 nurses of AIIMS declared the indefinite strike after the premier health institute converted the role of employment from permanent to contract basis. The strike was scheduled to be observed from Wednesday, 16 December.

According to IANS, the nurses were assured by the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in a meeting held last year that their salary would be restructured as per the Sixth Pay Commission, which is yet to be done by the administration.

In response to the strike, the AIIMS administration has directed its faculty members and staff not to cease work, shout slogans, hold demonstrations or meetings within the campus or around 500 meters of a radius of the institute's boundary.