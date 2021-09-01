ADVERTISEMENT

Wife of AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam Passes Away After Heart Attack

AIADMK coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi, passed away on Wednesday, 1 September, after suffering a heart attack.

The 63-year-old was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for the last 10 days due to ill-health.

"She was recovering and was returning home today from the hospital. In this condition, she suffered a severe heart attack at 5 this morning," the Gem Hospital was quoted as saying in a statement.

She is survived by her husband and three children.

O Panneerselvam had served as the Tamil Nadu CM for three short terms when J Jayalalithaa was leading the party. He served as deputy chief minister in the previous state government led by E Palaniswami.

Currently, he is serving as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, after MK Stalin's DMK scored a victory over the AIADMK in the elections earlier this year.

