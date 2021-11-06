10 People Killed in Ahmednagar District Hospital Fire, Rescue Ops Underway

At least 10 people were killed in a fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital on Saturday, 6 November, said district collector Rajendra Bhosale to news agency ANI.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire, and rescue operations are underway.

At least 20 patients were undergoing treatment in the ward where the incident took place, reported TV9.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)