2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case: Special Court Convicts 49, Acquits 28

A total of 49 persons accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, which killed 56 people and injured over 200, have been convicted by a special court on Tuesday, 8 February.

The court has also acquitted 28 other accused involved in the case. A series of 21 blasts had rocked the city in a span of 70 minutes on 26 July 2008.

While Safdar Nagori, Atikur Rehman, Javed Ahmed, and Zahid Qutbuddin Shaikh are among those who have been convicted, those who have been acquitted include Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan, Nasir Ahmad, and Salim Jamalbhai Sipai.

The quantum of punishment for the convicted persons will be decided by the court on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.