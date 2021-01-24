Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit, Assam Anti-CAA Protesters Face Crackdown

The AASU condemned the crackdown and announced a shutdown in the Sonitpur district on Saturday, 23 January, to protest the police action. According to the NDTV report, outfit's leaders, including its Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and President Dipanka Nath, later had a heated argument with the cops.

“The government has directed the police to stop our peaceful, democratic, torch-light rally. This BJP government is trying to snatch away our democratic right to protest by using force,” the report quoted Nath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are visiting poll-bound Assam over the weekend, to attend different government events, and campaign for the assembly polls, which is likely to be held in April-May.