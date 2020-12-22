Ahead of J&K DDC Poll Results, Several Leaders Detained

A night before the counting of votes for the 280 seats in District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that three of its senior leaders were arbitrarily detained on Monday, 21 December.

The leaders reportedly taken into custody were senior leader Naeem Akhtar, Mufti’s uncle Sartaj Madni, and her former political adviser Peerzada Mansoor Hussain.

A senior PDP leader also reportedly said that Ganderbal district president, Bashir Ahmad Mir, hadn’t been responding to the party either, and his family had been informed of his detention.

In response, Mufti took to Twitter to claim that J&K had fallen at the hands of “out and out gunda raj” – a suspension of rule of law.