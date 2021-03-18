Ahead of Festivals, Noida Police Invokes Section 144 Till 30 April
“The chances of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt law and order cannot be ruled out,” the order stated.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till 30 April as a precautionary measure in view of the festivals ahead.
This comes after Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey issued orders under Section 144 to prevent public gatherings.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi said in the order that "during these occasions, the chances of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt law and order cannot be ruled out. People will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols at public places."
The police also stressed on the complete ban of celebratory firing at events such as weddings, and liquor consumption at public places during the period and cautioned people against selling, playing, or displaying tension-evoking audio or visuals.
"Nobody will be allowed to hold protests, processions or hunger strikes without permission from the competent authority, nor will they encourage anyone else to do so," the order added.
The order also highlighted, "No firearms will be allowed inside any government or private office during the period. People who have been provided with armed security personnel by the government will ensure that their gunners stay out of offices."
According to official data, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the district's tally to 25,693.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.