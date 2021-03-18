Ahead of Festivals, Noida Police Invokes Section 144 Till 30 April

This comes after Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey issued orders under Section 144 to prevent public gatherings.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi said in the order that "during these occasions, the chances of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt law and order cannot be ruled out. People will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols at public places."

The police also stressed on the complete ban of celebratory firing at events such as weddings, and liquor consumption at public places during the period and cautioned people against selling, playing, or displaying tension-evoking audio or visuals.