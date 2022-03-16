AgustaWestland Chopper Scam: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Ex-Defence Secretary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Rs 3,700 crore Agusta-Westland chopper deal against former Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and four Indian Air Force personnel, officials said on Wednesday, 16 March.

The charge sheet was filed by the CBI after getting the nod from the government to prosecute Sharma, who was the Defence Secretary between 2011 and 2013 before being appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The CBI has also requested the Defence Ministry for a go-ahead to prosecute former former Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar (now retired), deputy chief test pilot S A Kunte, the then Wing Commander Thomas Mathew and Group Captain N Santosh, news agency PTI reported.