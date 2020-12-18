Agreed to Work for Complete Disengagement: MEA on Talks With China
A meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held on Friday.
India and China agreed they would continue to work towards ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh at the earliest, the Ministry of External Affairs said, after the 20th meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Friday, 18 December.
"The two sides agreed that based on guidance provided by senior leaders and agreements reached between two foreign ministers and special representatives, they would continue to work towards ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along LAC in Western Sector at the earliest," the MEA said on the diplomatic talks on the standoff in eastern Ladakh.
The two sides also noted that the seventh and eighth round of military talks contributed to ensuring stability, the MEA further said in its statement, adding that it was also agreed in the meeting that the next round of military talks will be held at an early date for speedy and complete disengagement.
“India and China agreed to maintain close consultations at the diplomatic and military level.”MEA on diplomatic talks with China
The WMCC meeting comes amid the continuing border standoff between the two neighbouring countries in eastern Ladakh. Several rounds of talks have been held at both the military and diplomatic levels, but there has been no clear resolution till yet. The tensions, which began in May, soared in June, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clashes.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.