'Promising Future, Did Well in Studies': Agniveer's Death in Agra Shocks Family

(Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide)

Nearly a month ago, on 12 June, Srikant Kumar Chaudhary had returned to the Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Agra from his hometown in Ballia district.

Srikant's brother Siddhant recalled he was "absolutely fine".

"He was with his family just 20 days ago and he was happy. There is neither any financial nor any mental stress at our home. There is no problem. Even the people working with him have told us that he had no issues whatsoever. So, if there was no problem, then why would he do such a thing?" Siddhant, who works in Punjab's Amritsar, asked.