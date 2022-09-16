Agnipath: Decision on Gorkhas' Recruitment After November Polls, Says Nepal
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal said chances of immediate decision on the scheme are slim.
Nepal will take a decision on the recruitment of Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme after the formation of the new government following the 20 November general elections, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, 15 September.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal during a press conference in Kathmandu said that chances of an immediate decision on the scheme of short-term recruitment into the Indian armed forces are slim.
The foriegn ministry spokesperson's remarks came in response to media reports quoting Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande as saying that India may be forced to withdraw vacancies for enlisting soldiers from Nepal under its new Agnipath scheme in the ongoing cycle if the landlocked country does not take a decision soon.
General Pande visited Nepal last week and held wide ranging talks with his counterpart and also met the Himalayan nation's top leadership. Recruitment of Gorkhas under the short-term hiring scheme for the Indian military was scheduled to begin on 24 August.
It was, however, put on hold on Nepal's request.
"Nepal will not immediately hold dialogue or discuss the matter relating to recruitment of Gorkha soldiers into the Indian Army with Indian authorities,” Nepalese Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by Nepalkhabar.com, an online news portal.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the new government to be formed after the 20 November general elections will decide matters relating to recruitment of Gorkha soldiers into the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme floated by India.
Topics: Nepal Agnipath Scheme
