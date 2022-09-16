Agnipath: Decision on Gorkhas' Recruitment After November Polls, Says Nepal

Nepal will take a decision on the recruitment of Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme after the formation of the new government following the 20 November general elections, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, 15 September.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal during a press conference in Kathmandu said that chances of an immediate decision on the scheme of short-term recruitment into the Indian armed forces are slim.

The foriegn ministry spokesperson's remarks came in response to media reports quoting Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande as saying that India may be forced to withdraw vacancies for enlisting soldiers from Nepal under its new Agnipath scheme in the ongoing cycle if the landlocked country does not take a decision soon.