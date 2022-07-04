Agnipath Scheme: SC Agrees To Hear Pleas Challenging the Scheme Next Week

The Supreme Court on Monday, 4 July, agreed to hear the pleas challenging the Union government's widely contested military recruitment scheme Agnipath next week.

Three public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed against the scheme so far.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said that the petitions would be listed next week before an appropriate bench after the apex court's summer vacation ends.

The new recruitment scheme aimed towards the youth aged between 17.5 and 21 in the armed forces for a contractual four-year term was unveiled on 14 June, sparking widespread violent protests across the nation.

Several instances of stone-pelting and arson of trains and other public and private property were observed across the nation.