AG Declines Consent For Contempt Plea Case Against Rahul Gandhi
The lawyer, Vineet Jindal, wrote that the Congress leader had insulted the judiciary in a recent interview.
The Attorney General of India KK Venugopal on Tuesday, 23 March, denied a lawyer’s request to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statements against the Judiciary.
WHAT DID GANDHI SAY?
Gandhi alleged that BJP is “inserting its people in all institutions,” in reference to the legal system of the country, reported NDTV.
“This country has a legal system where one had 100 percent freedom to express their opinion. It is very clear that the BJP is inserting its people in all these institutions of the country. It is very obvious. They are taking away the institutional framework of this country.”Rahul Gandhi
THE AG’s RESPONSE
The AG, however, observed that Gandhi's statements made a general reference to "judiciary" and not specific to the Supreme Court.
“The question of my granting consent would not arise. In any event, I am of the opinion that the statements in question are too vague to be said to have lowered the authority of the institution in the eyes of the public.”KK Venugopal, Attorney General, as quoted by NDTV
