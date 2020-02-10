Afzal Guru’s Death Anniversary: Internet Snapped in Kashmir
Authorities on Sunday, 9 February snapped mobile internet services in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbance on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, officials said.
The authorities had restored 2G internet services in Kashmir on 25 January, more than five months after snapping all communication facilities in the valley following abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August last year.
Guru was hanged in 2013 inside Tihar jail for his role in the Parliament attack in December 2001.
Two journalists were summoned by police for reporting the JKLF press release, which had called for strike on 9 and 11 February, the death anniversary of the outfit founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat.
They were let off after five hours of questioning. Bhat was hanged in 1984 and is buried inside Tihar jail.
Meanwhile, normal life in Kashmir was affected due to the strike, the officials said.
There have been no reports of any untoward incident from anywhere in the valley so far, the officials added.
