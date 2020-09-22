After Vegetables, Now Eggs Also Get Expensive in Mumbai

Following tomato, potato, and onion, egg prices are also now shooting visibly high. While eggs, in Mumbai, were priced at 60-65 rupees till last week, now they are being sold at 80 rupees per dozen.

Traders say that prices have increased due to the decrease in production. President of Mumbai Egg Trade Association, Ahmed Bhai, told The Quint that this boom in egg prices has been seen after many years.