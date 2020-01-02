After TN and Kerala, #GoBackModi Trends As PM Visits Karnataka

And the trend continues...

From Tamil Nadu to Kerala to Maharashtra to Jharkhand – In every state that PM Modi visits, for election campaigning or to launch new projects, the hashtag ‘#GoBackModi’ has accompanied him. Even before PM Modi stepped foot in Karnataka on Thursday, 2 January, the hashtag had started gaining traction on Twitter, being tweeted scores of times from Monday night.

At the time of writing, ‘#GoBackModi’ had been used nearly 60,000 times on Twitter. Local activists and citizens, under the banner ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’, had planned a ‘Twitter Storm’ in order to make the hashtag trend. However, it had already been tweeted thousands of times by then.