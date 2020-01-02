After TN and Kerala, #GoBackModi Trends As PM Visits Karnataka
And the trend continues...
From Tamil Nadu to Kerala to Maharashtra to Jharkhand – In every state that PM Modi visits, for election campaigning or to launch new projects, the hashtag ‘#GoBackModi’ has accompanied him. Even before PM Modi stepped foot in Karnataka on Thursday, 2 January, the hashtag had started gaining traction on Twitter, being tweeted scores of times from Monday night.
At the time of writing, ‘#GoBackModi’ had been used nearly 60,000 times on Twitter. Local activists and citizens, under the banner ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’, had planned a ‘Twitter Storm’ in order to make the hashtag trend. However, it had already been tweeted thousands of times by then.
According to reports, ‘#Modi_Parat_Ja’ was tweeted over a million times when Modi was in Maharashtra.
In February this year, his visits to Andhra Pradesh and the Northeast were also met with online resistance. While on a multi-city tour prior to elections, hashtags slamming Modi trended all over India.
Here is what Twitterati had to say:
‘Won't We Be Anti-India if We're Still With You?’
Twitterati also pointed out Modi’s alleged lack of action when the state was ravaged by floods from August to November. Sharing the stage with PM Modi on Thursday, CM Yediyurappa once again requested him to release a special package of Rs 50,000 crore for the state.
Others called out PM Modi over alleged atrocities against anti-CAA protesters, especially students across the country.
Others slammed him for ‘using’ the visit for political mileage.
