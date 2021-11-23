After Threat From Seers, IRCTC Changes Saffron Uniform of Ramayan Express Staff
The seers had threatened to block the train's route on 12 December, if Indian Railways didn't change the attire.
The Indian Railways on Monday, 22 November, changed the uniform of the personnel aboard the Ramayan Express after seers raised vehement opposition to the stewards' saffron attire.
The seers had threatened to block the train's route in Delhi on 12 December if the uniform wasn't changed, as per news agency PTI.
“Donning saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas (necklaces) of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers,” former general secretary of the Ujjain Akhada Parishad, Avdesh Puri, told the news agency. He indicated that the group had written to the railways minister, expressing their objections.
The Railways, in a statement issued on Monday, said that the uniform of the stewards has been changed to "professional attire."
"Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the statement said, news agency ANI reported.
The uniforms of the waiters have been changed to shirts, trousers, and headgear. Saffron masks and gloves will remain part of their outfit.
The train, which facilitates religious tourism, covers destinations such as Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Prayag, Varanasi, and Delhi's Safdarjung.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
