Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being driven on a scooty by party leader Dheeraj Gurjar after the police tried to block her way to SR Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on 28 December.
After Priyanka Gandhi’s Ride on Scooty, Owner Fined for No Helmets

IANS
The Lucknow traffic police has handed over a challan of Rs 6,300 to the owner of the scooty on which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode on Saturday, 28 December.

Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to meet the family of jailed former IPS officer and social activist SR Darapuri, when she was stopped by the police on Saturday evening. She hopped on to the scooty of a Congress worker to cover a short distance.

The scooty has now been given a challan because the driver, and Gandhi, who was sitting pillion, were not wearing helmets which are mandatory.

The scooty belongs to Congress leader Dheeraj Gujjar.

