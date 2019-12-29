After Priyanka Gandhi’s Ride on Scooty, Owner Fined for No Helmets

The Lucknow traffic police has handed over a challan of Rs 6,300 to the owner of the scooty on which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode on Saturday, 28 December.

Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to meet the family of jailed former IPS officer and social activist SR Darapuri, when she was stopped by the police on Saturday evening. She hopped on to the scooty of a Congress worker to cover a short distance.