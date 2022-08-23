After More Than Two Years, China To Restart Issuing Student Visas For Indians

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to COVID visa restrictions.

India had submitted a list of several hundred students after China sought the names of those wanting to return immediately to pursue their studies.

Some students from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Russia and several other countries have already arrived on chartered flights in recent weeks.

Monday's announcement posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Delhi said student visas will be issued to the newly-enrolled students and the old students who could not travel to China due to COVID visa bans.

While the new students should produce original admission letter issued by a university in China, the old students need to submit a 'Certificate of Returning to Campus' issued by the university in China.