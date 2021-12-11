After Kerala, UP and Maharashtra, 1st Zika Virus Case Detected in Delhi: Report
India has reported a total of 231 cases of the mosquito-borne disease this year,
A case of the mosquito-borne disease Zika virus has been reported in Delhi, Times of India reported on Saturday, 11 December, citing sources.
A 61-year-old man from Shadipur in Northeast Delhi was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital last week after suffering from fever and muscle pain, and was subsequently diagnosed with the disease, as per TOI.
Following the diagnosis, directions were issued to health agencies mount surveillance in the neighbourhood where the patient lived.
Cases of the Zika virus, which is spread through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, had previously been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra.
"In 2021, Zika virus has been reported from three states namely Uttar Pradesh (147), Kerala (83), and Maharashtra (1) making it a total of 231 cases. No deaths have occurred due to this virus as reported by these states," the Ministry of Health had said in a statement to the Rajya Sabha on 30 November.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 15 deaths due to dengue this year, the highest death toll in the last six years. Prolonged rains, which produce a conducive atmosphere for the breeding of mosquitoes, were considered as a key factor that lead to the massive dengue outbreak in the national capital this year.
