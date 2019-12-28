FIR Against 10,000 AMU Students For CAA Violence, Cops Say 1,000

After photos of a First Information Report (FIR) against 10,000 unidentified Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students went viral, District SSP Akash Kulhari told news agency ANI that the FIR was actually against 1,000 students and that the earlier figure of 10,000 had been a ‘clerical error.’

Earlier, authorities at the turbulent Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday, 28 December, told The Quint that they were not aware of reports claiming that the Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against 10,000 unidentified students in connection with clashes that erupted between students and cops, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.