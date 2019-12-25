After ‘Caste Wall’ Claims 17 Lives, TN Dalits to Convert to Islam

A section of Dalit residents of a village near Coimbatore, including some members of families of 17 victims killed in a recent wall collapse have announced they will embrace Islam soon alleging discrimination against them.

The Dalits have declared that they would convert to Islam on 5 January and they are members of the Tamil Puligal Katchi and residents of Nadur village as well.

The decision to become Muslims was taken at a party meet at nearby Mettupalayam, TPK sources said.