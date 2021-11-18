After Biggest-Ever IPO, Paytm Shares See 20% Dip on Stock Market Debut

Shares of digital payment company Paytm plummeted on Thursday, 18 November with the stock falling by 21 percent, hitting a low of Rs 1,705 from its issue price.

Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications opened its stock for trading at Rs 1,950 on the NSE, a dip of 9.3 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150, NDTV reported.

On 8 November, Paytm had opened its Rs 18,300 crore share sale via an Initial Public Offering (IPO) – the country's biggest ever. It was subscribed 1.89 times last week. On the BSE, Paytm stock opened for trading at Rs 1,955.

However, even with the descent in shares, the company locked the valuation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore, NDTV reported.