After a Dip in June, GST Revenue Collection for July Crosses Rs 1.16 Lakh Crore

The revenues for the month of July 2021 are 33 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

During the month, revenues from import of goods were 36 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 32 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

GST collection, after posting above Rs 1 lakh crore mark for eight months in a row, dropped below Rs 1 lakh crore in June 2021 as the collections during the month of June 2021 predominantly related to the month of May 2021 and during May 2021, most of the states/UTs were under either complete or partial lockdown due to Covid.