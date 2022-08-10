After Nearly 27 Months, Domestic Airfare Caps To Be Removed From 31 August: Govt

“The airlines/airport operators shall, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 are strictly adhered to and COVID appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced by them during the travel,” the order added.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel. Stabilisation has set in and we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future.”