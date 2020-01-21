Afghan Student Stabbed Near Goa University; One Arrested
An Afghan student studying at the Goa University was stabbed by a group of men near here, a police official said on Tuesday, 21 January. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Monday afternoon of 20 January, in the Dona Paula area near the university campus, he said.
Panaji Police have arrested Satish Nilkanthe, a Maharashtra resident, for allegedly stabbing the student, the official said. A police complaint was lodged by Rahul Tripathi, director of foreign students at the Goa University, he said.
"The reason behind the assault is not known. We are interrogating the accused," the official said.
The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), he said.
A search was on for three other accused who were at large, he added.
Student Union Chief Calls Incident a ‘JNU Like Situation’
Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Goa chief Ahraz Mulla wrote a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik after the incident and expressed fear of a "JNU-like situation" in the Goa University.
The NSUI, which is the students' wing of the Congress, said the attack on the Afghani student in Goa also raises questions about the security of students who come from other countries to study here.
The incident will send a "very wrong message" to the entire world about the law and order of the country, Mulla said.
Student Wing of Congress Demands Strong Action
He demanded strong action against those who were spoiling the harmony of Goa University and police protection in all colleges of the state to prevent a "JNU or Jamia-like" situation.
The Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital also witnessed violence last month following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)