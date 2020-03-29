AES Claims Season’s First Victim in Bihar, 3-Year-Old Dies

The SKMCH accounted for about 120 deaths due to AES last year.

The boy, a resident of a village in Sakda block of Muzaffarpur district, had been suffering from cold for some time and was brought to the hospital after his condition deteriorated.

“Another AES patient, a five-year-old girl of East Champaran district, is showing improvement,” said S K Shahi, the hospital's superintendent.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had taken a grim note of the fresh outbreak of AES and ordered that the proposed expansion of the pediatric ICU to 100 beds be expedited.