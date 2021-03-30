Adani & Myanmar Military-Owned Company in $290Mn Port Deal: Report

The Adani Group reportedly has a US$290m commercial deal with a holding company controlled by Myanmar’s armed forces, who have been accused by UN investigators of committing genocide and crimes against humanity, according to an investigative report by Australia’s ABC News Network.

The investigation, based on a report published by human rights lawyers and activists, alleged Adani Ports is developing a container port in collaboration with Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), a conglomerate funded by the military junta. In February, the United States imposed economic sanctions on MEC shortly after the military detained elected leaders and seized power in a coup.

More than 500 people have been killed in Myanmar military’s brutal crackdown on protests against its coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Human rights groups and advocacy bodies have piled pressure on Adani, cautioning that it indirectly could be financing the Myanmar military to conduct international crimes.