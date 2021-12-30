Abduction Case: Another PP Quits as Fresh Revelations Surface Against Dileep

Special Public Prosecutor VN Anilkumar, who has been representing the survivor in the actor assault case of Kochi, resigned on Wednesday, 29 December, nearly a year after he was appointed.

Anilkumar is the second prosecutor to resign in this high profile case where actor Dileep has been accused of masterminding a dastardly crime. It was a year ago that the former SPP, A Suresan, resigned, saying that he was disappointed with how things panned out and alleged that Judge Honey Verghese had a biased approach in the case.

Anilkumar is a senior advocate who was CBI prosecutor for several years.