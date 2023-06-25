'Act of Provocation': Mehbooba, Omar on Reports of Soldiers Entering Mosque

As per The Indian Express, the incident took place at a mosque in Pulwama’s Zadoora village.



Locals have reportedly said that in the wee hours of Saturday, an Army patrol asked some villagers to step out of their home. They were then allegedly told that the new recruits were being trained on how to call people during the night.

A villager also reportedly told The Indian Express that those part of the patrol talked politely, but kept the men out of their homes for about two hours.



The mosque was allegedly barged into a few hours later, during azaan. There have also been allegations of assault.