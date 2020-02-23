Accused of Stealing Donkeys, Three Dalits Thrashed in Jaisalmer

The video surfaced on Thursday close on the heels of brutal assault on two Dalit youths on similar allegation of theft in Nagaur.

The Barmer incident occurred on 29 January.

Police have arrested at least seven persons in connection with the Nagaur case which occurred on 16 February.

The Dalit men were beaten up, stripped and tortured by staffers of a motorcycle service agency in Karanu village after accusing them of committing theft.

In the video, a group of men is seen thrashing two persons with rubber belts. They later dipped a piece of cloth wrapped on a screwdriver in petrol and inserted it in the private parts of one of the victims.