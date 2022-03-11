Bhopal: Law Professor Accused of Sexual Misconduct; CM Shivraj Orders Probe
Students from NLIU Bhopal met with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with complaint of sexual misconduct against a professor
On Friday, 11 March, a delegation of 20 students from the National Law Institute University, Bhopal met with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and alleged that their professor, Tapan Mohanty, has been sending lewd videos and messages to many female students of the varsity.
Chouhan ordered a probe instructing DGP Sudheer Kumar Saxena and Bhopal Commissioner Makrand Deoskar to investigate the matter.
Earlier on Thursday, students gheraoed the office of Tapan Mohanty, asking him to resign from his post.
The students also demanded that the investigation be carried under district judge Girijabala Singh, who earlier was the registrar of the university.
Shivraj Singh after meeting with the students said:
"Misbehaviour with students will not be tolerated and the matter will also be discussed with the chief justice of India and the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court."
Tapan Mohanty has resigned amid the allegations after vice-chancellor V Vijaykumar demanded that he step down.
Talking to The Quint, Tapan Mohanty said that he has been teaching for the last 22 years and there has never been a complaint against him. He also alleged that this is being concocted by some internal members of the university.
"For the last 2 years classes have been running online, then how is it that I made these remarks and it was overlooked? It's all being done by some members within the institution who are jealous of my rise and reputation. These are the students whom I used to oppose for their drug usage, marijuana and alcohol consumption and that's why they are opposing me."Tapan Mohanty
In his response to the students' demand for an inquiry led by Girijabala Singh, he said:
"I want the inquiry to be conducted by a sitting high court judge. There is animosity between the person which students have proposed and also it will be biased for anyone associated with the university to conduct an inquiry. I have full faith in the judiciary but the manner in which students barged into my office and created ruckus is arbitrary."
