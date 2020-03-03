Accurate Data of Illegal Immigrants Not Centrally Maintained: MHA

“Ministry of Home Affairs has issued consolidated instructions regarding deportation/repatriation of foreign nationals to all states and Union Territories vide letters dated 24 April, 2014, and July 01, 2019,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in response to a written question.

He said the ministry has also issued advisories to the state governments/UT administrations regarding identification of illegal immigrants and monitoring through letters dated 8 August, 2017 and 28 February, 2018.