ABVP National Prez Allegedly Urinates on Woman’s Doorstep, Booked

The alleged harassment began after the woman told Shanmugam that he could use her parking space if he paid for it.



A family member of the woman also reportedly told NDTV that Dr Shanmugam would call up the woman and ask her if she wanted to eat chicken, even though he knew that she was vegetarian.



After suspecting that he was throwing garbage outside her door, the woman’s family had installed a CCTV camera on her floor on 10 July, according to The News Minute. At 8:20 pm on the same day a man was recorded urinating on her door. TNM, having accessed the video, reported that a man clad in a blue shirt was indeed urinating in front of the woman’s house. The family has alleged that this man was Dr Shanmugam

The 60-year-old’s nephew Balaji Vijayaraghavan posted about the incident on social media.