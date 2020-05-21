A member of of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district replaced Mahatma Gandhi's image from a Rs 10 currency note with Godse’s and posted it on social media with a tag line 'Godse amar rahe.'On the 111th birth anniversary of Godse on 19 May, Shivam Shukla on his Facebook account posted the currency note with Godse’s image along with the well known copulates of Gandhi’s Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. More so, he also removed Gandhi’s impression from the backside of the note.He wrote,“Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Desh Bacha Gai Nathuram. Amar Mahatma Pujya shree Nathuram Godse je ke janamdiwas per koti koti naman vandan. Nathuram Godse amar rahe” (Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. Nathuram saveed the country. Tributes and respects to Nathuram Godse ji on his birthday. Long Live Nathuram Godse.)In his complaint, Mishra claimed that Shivam’s post has irked Gandhi’s followers which may lead to a conflict between groups during the lockdown.atter to the Sidhi Kotwali police station, demanding action against Shukla under sedition and forgery charges for tampering with a currency note and promoting the Gandhi’s assassin Godsea.In his complaint, Mishra claimed that Shivam’s post has irked Gandhi’s followers which may led to a conflict between groups during the lockdown.“Shivam Shukla, an ABVP general secretary of Sidhi district not only tampered with the Indian currency, issued by the Reserve Bank of India in his post, but has also promoted the ideology of Gandhi’s assassin Godse which has irked people in the district,” Mishra said.Mishra alleged that Shukla constantly spews venom against Muslims and Congress on social media platforms, but since he has close association with MP Riti Pathak and the RSS, police take no action against him.“It has been 24 hours since we reported the matter to police for his Facebook post,” claimed Mishra, “but the police is in no mood to register the case and is dillydallying with the matter,” he said.“The BJP has returned to power in the state. Shivam, an RSS man, has close association with the MP. I don’t think police will take any action against him,” he added.When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Sidhi, RS Belwanshi said, “I’m not aware of any such complaint, will take action if anything comes up.”However, inspector of Kotwali police station, Shesh Mani Patel said, “On the basis of complaint, we are probing the matter that whether the complain has any ground to register the case or not.”When The Quint approached MP Riti Pathak she condemned Shivam’s Facebook post. “I haven’t seen his post, but, if someone has posted something like this, it can’t be appreciated,” she said.When asked about her close association with Shivam alleged by Mishra and her Facebook pictures with Shivam, she said, “I don’t know him. Every other party worker has photos with leaders which they post on Facebook. Shivam is one of them.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.