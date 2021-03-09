ABVP & BSCEM Members Clash at Women’s Day Event at DU 

Further, the ABVP members allegedly hit a student on the head with a stick. Other students sustained physical injuries as well, the statement added.

The organisation has also alleged that former Delhi University Teachers’ Association President Professor Nandita Narayan, who was present there, was also roughed up by the police.

“Advocate Kukreja from Bhim Army has been hit by the goons,” the statement said, adding, “BsCEM Condemns such attack on Democratic Spaces of Campus (sic).”