Abuse of Power, Gross Negligence by Police: Bidar Defense Lawyer

Venkatesh said that when the vidoes of cops interrogating children caused a national furore, the police amped up their efforts.

“There was a furore on this issue, they go to the next level. They just go catch the mother and teacher who was in that particular class and the mother of the child who mouthed this dialogue and they just say they have been accused of this offence and they just send them to jail,” he said.

Stating that the single mother was a ‘destitute’ without a husband and earning a pittance by doing domestic chores, Venkatesh said that the cops went after her with wild allegations.

“This lady has no husband, she is a destitute, she is making her child study in an Urdu-medium school, government aided school where they cannot afford to educate their children. and that mother is separated form the child and she has no contact with the child at all. And the strange fact is that they parade her in the court, seek a remand for her and make a large statement, allegation seeking remand that she would run away from the state,” he noted.