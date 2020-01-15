Abrogation of Article 370 ‘Historic Step’: Army Chief MM Naravane
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday, 15 January, hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution as a “historic step” and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the “western neighbour,” news agency PTI reported.
"We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them," he said.
The Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday.
General Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat were present on the occasion.
The Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year to mark Lt Gen KM Cariappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.
This is the 72nd Army Day and it is the first time that a chief of defence staff is attending it.
