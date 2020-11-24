Abandoned in Cold, Stuffed in 3 Gunny Bags, Meerut Infant Survives

A newborn baby was found inside three gunny bags on the roadside in Partapur, Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut. The infant who was left to die in the cold, allegedly by her parents, will survive, reported NDTV.

Police officer, Akhilesh Narayan, SP City told ANI, “The baby has been admitted to hospital. As per the doctor, she is fine. Investigation is underway." The baby is currently being treated in Pyarelal Hospital and is likely to survive. The police are trying to locate the parents.