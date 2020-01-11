How Safe Are Indian Roads? Here’s How We Can Make Them Safer

India’s road safety is the worst on record. Around 149,000 people lost their lives on Indian roads in 2018 alone, as per the WHO Global Report on Road Safety 2018. India accounts for only 2% of motor vehicles globally, yet it’s responsible for more than 11% of road traffic deaths. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways 2016 report, Haryana had one of the highest fatality per capita in road accidents with an average of 43 fatalities in every 100 accidents.

With a vision to improve road safety and reduce road traffic fatalities in Gurugram, Haryana, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), announced the launch of the #SaferRoadsForGurugram initiative in 2018 . It brought together government, industry associations, academia, research, NGOs and corporates to tackle road safety in India with an initial focus on Gurugram.

SRFG has garnered multiple achievements since its inception. It organised vision screening and health check-ups for about 500 drivers during Road Safety Week last year. In addition to that, the initiative successfully organised a public-facing event to engage policymakers and secured permissions to implement road safety measures at multiple locations.

On December 3, SRFG hosted the 'SaferRoadsforSaferLives’ initiative in association with The Quint. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, government of India, Nitin Gadkari launched a road safety data dashboard for the city of Gurugram at the event. The dashboard uses FIR (First Information Report) data collected by the Traffic Police of Haryana from the last four years and indicates major factors causing road accidents in the states.