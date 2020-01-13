Road Fatalities: An Emerging Public Health Crisis In India

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways launched the 31st annual road safety week on Saturday. It is organised every year to create awareness among general public to improve the safety on road.

How safe are Indian roads?

In 2016, road injuries accounted for the eighth highest number of deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). India shoulders a disproportionate burden of these deaths, accounting for two percent of the world’s vehicles, but eleven percent of its road accident deaths.

According to an Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) report, road accidents accounted for the eighth highest number of deaths in India – higher than HIV/AIDS, chronic kidney disease, etc. As compared to RTA-related deaths, only 69,000 HIV-infected persons are estimated to have died in 2018, according to the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) records.

According to Lancet Public Health Report published last year, 2.2 lakh people died due to road accidents in the country in 2017. It was found that the number of deaths due to road injuries increased by 58·7% from 1990 to 2017.

Almost 35.1% of all deaths due to road injuries were those of pedestrians in 2017, while motorcyclists accounted for 30·9%, motor vehicle occupants accounted for 26·4%, and cyclists accounted for 7%.

The same study found that the leading cause of death in males aged 15 to 39 years, and the second leading cause in this age group for both sexes combined was in fact, road injuries. If the trends estimated up to 2017 were to continue, no state in India or India overall would achieve the SDG 2020 target in 2020 or even in 2030. In fact, the WHO report (2016) predicted that if the country doesn’t make a concerted effort to improve the services by 2020, there will be 147% increase in deaths by road accidents.