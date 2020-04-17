PM Encourages Aarogya Setu Use; PSU & Pvt Bodies Make It Mandatory

On Tuesday, 14 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation, appealed to citizens to download the Aarogya Setu app and encourage others to do the same.

The next day, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant announced, “Aarogya Setu, India’s app to fight COVID-19 had reached 50 million users in just 13 days – fastest ever globally for an app.”

While the app has received a major push from the prime minister himself, as well as the home ministry in its Nation Directive in COVID-19 Management issues on 15 April, there is no directive or order from the Government of India which says that the general public must download the app.

However, while PM Modi’s speech and the MHA’s order only encourage people to download the app, the line between voluntary and mandatory appears to be rapidly blurring.