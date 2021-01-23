AAP’s Somnath Bharti Convicted in 2016 AIIMS Vandalism Case

The Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement saying that it has faith in the judiciary but also defended Bharti saying “injustice” has happened to him.

“We respect and have full faith in judiciary. However, we feel injustice has happened to Somnath Bharti in this case. Somnath is a very popular leader and is loved by everyone in his constituency. People are quite sad in his constituency as the news of his conviction is spreading,” the party said, as quoted by ANI.

“Somnath Bharti is filing an appeal. We are confident that justice will be done to him at the appellate level,” the party said.