AAP to Contest All Seats in 2022 Gujarat Assembly Polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections in 2022, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, 14 June. The party intends to compete in the polls from all of the 182 seats in the state.

"The people of Gujarat have played a key role in India's freedom struggle," Kejriwal said, adding that the nearly 75 years that followed India’s Independence saw the BJP and Congress vying for power in the state, which has led to its deterioration.