AAP Announces ‘People’s Welfare Alliance’ with Kerala's Twenty20

The CSR wing of Anna-Kitex group in Ernakulam, Twenty20 entered the political scene in 2015 after gaining control of the grama panchayat, winning 17 out of 19 seats. The non-profit further assumed power of four panchayats including Kizhakkambalam. In 2021, the party fielded six candidates during the legislative assembly election, winning none.

Since the early 1970s, Kerala has seen a rotation between the Congress-led UDF and the Left-front led LDF. However, since the 2021 assembly election there has been a clear evolution in state politics, with the CPI(M)’s Pinarayi Vijayan breaking the tradition of voting out the incumbent. The previous election also saw the BJP grasp a few straws after winning a single seat.

Currently, the Congress-led UDF, CPM-led LDF, and BJP-led NDA act as the state’s main political fronts. While the AAP made waves in Kerala during its inception, it lost traction due to a lack of strength and is currently on a charge to enhance its populous base.