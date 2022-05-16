AAP Announces ‘People’s Welfare Alliance’ with Kerala's Twenty20
"Now, there will be four political alliances in Kerala--LDF, UDF, NDA and People's Welfare Alliance" he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 15 May, announced an alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 party. Addressing a gathering in the presence of Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu Jacob, Kejriwal introduced the ‘People’s Welfare Alliance’ at a public meeting in Kizhakkambalam near Kochi.
During the announcement, Kejriwal promised party workers a corruption-free government, if voted to powe in Keraka. Kejriwal further cited reforms in education, healthcare, and essential provisions like power and water as the party’s biggest achievements.
“When we contested elections in Delhi, we were a new party. We did not have candidates or money. Other parties had four-time and five-time MLA heavyweights, but we had a housewife from Shalimar Bagh, who beat a four-time MLA. A student, Akhilesh Tripathi from Model Town, beat a four-time MLA,” Kejriwal said, declaring himself blessed by God.
“If you want politics, riots and corruption, go to them. But if you want development, hospitals and school, you should come to us… The other parties will never employ your children, because they need your children to help them spread violence."Arvind Kejriwal
On AAP’s sweeping victory in Punjab in recently-held Assembly elections, he said: "Do you know who beat Charanjeet Sigh Channi, the chief minister? A technician who worked at a mobile shop.”
Soon after the address, Kejriwal tweeted: “Today is a historic day for Kerala. Through a new political front – People's Welfare Alliance – Aam Aadmi Party and Twenty20 will work together for the welfare of Kerala and its people.”
The alliance comes ahead of ahead of the Thrikkakara assembly byelection scheduled for 31 May. However, the alliance will not be contesting the bypolls.
The CSR wing of Anna-Kitex group in Ernakulam, Twenty20 entered the political scene in 2015 after gaining control of the grama panchayat, winning 17 out of 19 seats. The non-profit further assumed power of four panchayats including Kizhakkambalam. In 2021, the party fielded six candidates during the legislative assembly election, winning none.
Since the early 1970s, Kerala has seen a rotation between the Congress-led UDF and the Left-front led LDF. However, since the 2021 assembly election there has been a clear evolution in state politics, with the CPI(M)’s Pinarayi Vijayan breaking the tradition of voting out the incumbent. The previous election also saw the BJP grasp a few straws after winning a single seat.
Currently, the Congress-led UDF, CPM-led LDF, and BJP-led NDA act as the state’s main political fronts. While the AAP made waves in Kerala during its inception, it lost traction due to a lack of strength and is currently on a charge to enhance its populous base.
